Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro leaves game with left elbow injury

In the second quarter of the Cavaliers’ Sunday evening game against the Pacers, Isaac Okoro left the game with an apparent elbow injury. Okoro was coming around a screen set by Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis and appeared to take a hard shot right on his elbow. Immediately once the collision happened, Okoro reached for his arm and was in clear pain.

Here's the play where Isaac Okoro appeared to hurt his elbow and had to leave the game. pic.twitter.com/BZ85OuL1o9 — Chris Manning (@cwmwrites) January 3, 2022

Okoro then went to the bench with a Cavs trainer and then immediately went back to the locker room. Based on the broadcast, he took his elbow sleeve off as he went back into the tunnel.

Per the team, Okoro is questionable to return with what they are calling a left elbow injury. Guard Brandon Goodwin, currently signed to the team on a 10-day deal signed via a hardship exception, started in Okoro’s place for the second half.

Prior to his injury, played 12 points and had scored 2 points to go with 1 rebound, 1 assist. 1 steal and 1 block.