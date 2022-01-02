Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers survive poor free throw shooting to beat Indiana Pacers 108-104

It got dicey late, as the Cleveland Cavaliers went 6-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, allowing the Indiana Pacers to keep the game just close enough to uncomfortable.

But the Cavs were able to hold on, taking home at 108-104 win on Sunday night in Cleveland. The two teams played opposite styles, with the Cavs outscoring the Pacers 58-26 in the paint and the Pacers making 19 three-pointers vs. just 6 for the Cavs.

The game was tied for a brief moment in the fourth quarter and Cleveland’s lead remained in the four to seven point range for much of the quarter. And when the Cavs missed free throws, it left the door open just enough for the Pacers to take the game down to wire. It was not until Brandon Goodwin hit one of two free throws with six seconds left to make it a four-point game and not leave Indiana enough time to mount another comeback.

Evan Mobley, continuing to take on a bigger offense role for Cleveland with Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio both out, led the team with 24 points on 11-16 shooting to go with 9 rebounds and 4 assists. Jarrett Allen added 18 points, while Kevin Love scored 20 points off the bench. Sunday marked Love’s fifth consecutive game of 20 points or more.

The low point for Cleveland was guard Isaac Okoro leaving the game with an injury in the first half. Okoro was hurt on a screen from Domantas Sabonis in the first half and immediately left the game. He was deemed questionable to return by the team, but did not end up coming back in. After the game, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that he had no update on Okoro’s status.

Up next: Cleveland plays at home again on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EST.