Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder gamethread

On the coldest night of the new year, the Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This will be the second and final time the Cavs play the Thunder this year, with Cleveland winning the last matchup 107-102 a week ago.

Darius Garland willed the Cavs to victory, almost having a 20-20 game, finishing just two assists short. Other than Garland, Cleveland got 20 key points from Evan Mobley while Kevin Love led the bench unit in scoring with 13 points.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff emphasized that playing the Thunder twice in such a short span would be a good way to get his team and coaching staff accustomed to playoff scenarios. Cleveland can make some key adjustments and focus on points of attack to make this an easier win compared to last time.

The Thunder are wearing orange. The Cavs are wearing black. Halloween isn’t just in October, folks.