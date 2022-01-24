Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks gamethread

Tonight the Cleveland Cavaliers are playing host to the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. If you aren’t able to make it to the game due to the blizzard hitting Northeast Ohio today, come chat about the game here.

The last time these two teams met, Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio were still playing for the team. Speaking of Rubio, he erupted for a career-high 37 points in 126-109 victory while Sexton was lost to the season due to a torn meniscus. Nothing like a glass half full and glass half empty game, right?

Anyways, this will be the second of three total matchups between the Cavs and the Knickerbockers. If Cleveland is able to pants New York again, they’ll win the season series and that’ll be very important towards the end of the season when these teams are jockeying for playoff positioning.

Enjoy. Stay warm and stay safe.