Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Wednesday January 26

Cavs news and links for today.

By Jackson Flickinger
2020 NBA All-Star - Rising Stars Game

Good morning! Your Cleveland Cavaliers play basketball again tonight and there’s renewed optimism that Collin Sexton isn’t actually done for the season. This is a great day!

The first sip

The Rising Stars game has been tough to watch for the last decade or so. It has all the bad qualities of all-star games but doesn’t feature many all-stars. The game quickly turns into a three-point shooting and dunk contest that doesn’t resemble a basketball game. Changing the format to USA vs. the World didn’t do much to make the game more competitive.

This year could be different. While the format is a bit contrived to say the least, it can only be a step up from what we’ve seen in previous years.

I have tickets to the Rising Stars game as it’s the only main All-Star Weekend events I could reasonably afford to go to. I wasn’t expecting a good game when I bought the tickets but the experience sounded like it was worth going to.

Maybe this format change will make the game better. I think it will. But at the very least I know that I’m not missing out if it doesn’t work.

The second sip

This clip from a Celtics podcast made me laugh.

It’s like these people don’t know how good Dean Wade’s defense is.

Read this

Suns setting franchise record pace thanks to the Point God

