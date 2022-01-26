Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Wednesday January 26

Good morning! Your Cleveland Cavaliers play basketball again tonight and there’s renewed optimism that Collin Sexton isn’t actually done for the season. This is a great day!

The Rising Stars game has been tough to watch for the last decade or so. It has all the bad qualities of all-star games but doesn’t feature many all-stars. The game quickly turns into a three-point shooting and dunk contest that doesn’t resemble a basketball game. Changing the format to USA vs. the World didn’t do much to make the game more competitive.

This year could be different. While the format is a bit contrived to say the least, it can only be a step up from what we’ve seen in previous years.

The NBA has a new format for Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend, featuring four seven-player teams competing in a three-game tournament and each game having final target score.



28 players: 12 rookies, 12 sophomores – and for the first time, four G League Ignite players.

I have tickets to the Rising Stars game as it’s the only main All-Star Weekend events I could reasonably afford to go to. I wasn’t expecting a good game when I bought the tickets but the experience sounded like it was worth going to.

Maybe this format change will make the game better. I think it will. But at the very least I know that I’m not missing out if it doesn’t work.

The second sip

This clip from a Celtics podcast made me laugh.

"The fact that Cleveland is ahead of the #Celtics right now, is a complete and utter embarrassment if your a Boston Celtics fan or player."



Watch Full Podcast: https://t.co/M1Fle3pd4X



Listen and Subscribe: https://t.co/viO13ZmxO6 pic.twitter.com/wU3LEiDqtw — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) January 25, 2022

It’s like these people don’t know how good Dean Wade’s defense is.

