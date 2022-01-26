Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers get 30th win with 115-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers, with their on on Wednesday night, hit 30 wins — tying them for the most in the Eastern Conference. How far they have come.

The Cavs, by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 115-99, improved to 2-1 on the season against the defending NBA champions. In the win, the Cavs didn’t even start out strong. The Bucks, in fact, dominated the first quarter 35-26 and looked like the fresher team. It helped, too, that Milwaukee went 6-9 from three in the second quarter.

But then Cleveland seemed to hit another gear, playing harder and taking full control of the game. Cedi Osman and Kevin Love, coming off the bench, paced Cleveland with 15 and 6 points, respectively, in the quarter with Evan Mobley adding 8 points of his own. The Cavs took an eight point lead into the half and only grew it from there, ultimately leading by as many as 21 points in the second half.

Love led the Cavs with 25 points, while Osman finished with 23 points. Darius Garland added 19 points and 6 assists, while Mobley finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 26 points.

The one downside for the Cavs was Garland temporarily leaving the game and going back to the locker room in the second half. Per Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Garland was dealing with a back issue that flared up during the game, but that the injury is not a serious injury.

Up next: The Cavs have three days off — a needed respite — before playing in Detroit on Sunday. Tipoff against the Pistons is at 6 p.m.