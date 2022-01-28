 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, January 28

The Cavs had another big day in a season full of big days.

By Nick Trizzino
All quiet on the Cavaliers front on the final Friday of January. Let’s have a Cup of Cavs.

The first sip

It feels like every day this season, the Cavs find a new and exciting way to show the world that they’re legit. That count was closer to a half-dozen after Wednesday’s romp over the Bucks. Here’s a quick rundown:

  • The Cavs pasted the defending champions and now lead the season series 2–1
  • The win combined with the Nets’ loss catapulted the Cavs past both of last season’s conference finalists and into third place in the East
  • The Cavs’ current 30–19 record is almost identical to the 2018 edition’s (30–20), who made the Finals
  • The reigning Finals MVP gave props to the Cavs in a postgame interview
  • The reigning Finals MVP briefly became a prop for Evan Mobley to dunk into the netherrealms

Cleveland basketball is out of the cellar, and the Cavs are one of the better teams in the league. We’ve known that just about all season, but the Cavs are making it easy not to take them for granted.

Read this

How the Cavs built a surprise contender after losing LeBron James

Read this part II

How Darius Garland is Taking the Cavs to the Next Level

Links of the day

Seth Curry is the ideal role player

Aron Baynes nearly lost the ability to walk

Could we see Collin Sexton again this season?

Some love for Kevin Love

Today's NBA news

Cavaliers granted $8.9 million exception from Ricky Rubio’s season ending injury

