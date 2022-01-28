Share All sharing options for: Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, January 28

All quiet on the Cavaliers front on the final Friday of January. Let’s have a Cup of Cavs.

The first sip

It feels like every day this season, the Cavs find a new and exciting way to show the world that they’re legit. That count was closer to a half-dozen after Wednesday’s romp over the Bucks. Here’s a quick rundown:

The Cavs pasted the defending champions and now lead the season series 2–1

The win combined with the Nets’ loss catapulted the Cavs past both of last season’s conference finalists and into third place in the East

The Cavs’ current 30–19 record is almost identical to the 2018 edition’s (30–20), who made the Finals

The Cavs made the finals in 2018 and started 30-20.



The current Cavs are 30-19. — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) January 27, 2022

The reigning Finals MVP gave props to the Cavs in a postgame interview

"This is not the Cleveland we knew over the past few years,” Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “They have a good team and we have to respect them more. They're a playoff team and are fighting for the title themselves.” — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 27, 2022

The reigning Finals MVP briefly became a prop for Evan Mobley to dunk into the netherrealms

Cleveland basketball is out of the cellar, and the Cavs are one of the better teams in the league. We’ve known that just about all season, but the Cavs are making it easy not to take them for granted.

Read this

How the Cavs built a surprise contender after losing LeBron James

Read this part II

How Darius Garland is Taking the Cavs to the Next Level

Links of the day

Seth Curry is the ideal role player

Aron Baynes nearly lost the ability to walk

Could we see Collin Sexton again this season?

Some love for Kevin Love