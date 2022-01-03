Happy Monday and Happy 2022!

The first sip

Evan Mobley: Pretty good on offense since coming back from being in the health & safety protocols!

Evan Mobley on the year, 29 games: 14.7 points per game, 2.6 assists per game, 50.1% shooting, 31.3% from three on 1.7 attempts



Evan Mobley since coming out of COVID protocols, 4 games: 20.8 points per game, 3 assists per game, 63.3% shooting, 16.7% from three on 1.5 attempts — Chris Manning (@cwmwrites) January 3, 2022

Mobley being aggressive in looking for his shot since coming back — which notably has overlapped with Darius Garland being in COVID protocols and Ricky Rubio getting hurt — feels like a big deal. At the very least, it is worth monitoring if this sustains as Garland comes back and the team integrates Rajon Rondo as something of a Rubio replacement.

Read this

At SI, Chris Herring looks back at the last year of the NBA

Links of the day

No update on Isaac Okoro’s injured elbow yet

Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly left the Rockets’ last game midway through the game

DeMar DeRozan’s amazing year continues

Jaylen Brown dropped 50 for the Celtics on Sunday

Thunder guard Josh Giddey made history on Sunday in becoming the youngest player ever to record a triple-double