Isaac Okoro ruled out 2-3 weeks with left elbow sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro left Sunday night’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter with a left elbow injury and did not return to action.

Initial examination and an MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a left elbow sprain. Okoro will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be approximately 2-3 weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.

Okoro is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 27 appearances for Cleveland this season.