 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Isaac Okoro ruled out 2-3 weeks with left elbow sprain

By Evan Dammarell
/ new
Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro left Sunday night’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter with a left elbow injury and did not return to action.

Initial examination and an MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a left elbow sprain. Okoro will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be approximately 2-3 weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.

Okoro is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 27 appearances for Cleveland this season.

More From Fear The Sword

Loading comments...