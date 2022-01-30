Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons gamethread

The Pistons, by most metrics, are the worst team in the league this year. The Cavs are coming into this game on three days rest. One would think that this is a very good chance for Cleveland to pick up a fairly easy win, even if it’s on the road.

Also wild: The Cavs are eight-point favorites in this one. This is, for me, just another one of things special to this season. Had you told me before the season that the Cavs would be heavy favorites on the road, even against a bad team, in late January, I think I would have called you crazy. This season is truly a massive come-up for the Cavs with every game, in some capacity, serving as a reminder how far this team has come in a short amount of time.

As always: Keep it civil, keep it clean and enjoy the game.