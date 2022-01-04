Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies gamethread

It’s basketball time at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the last time in six games as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Memphis Grizzlies.

This will be the second, and last time, the Cavs play the Grizz as Cleveland opened their season on the road in Memphis - losing 131-121. Evan Mobley nearly had a triple-double in his debut while Jarrett Allen led the Cavs in scoring with 24 points, going a perfect 11-11 from the floor. Unfortunately, Memphis forward Desmond Bane took advantage of Lauri Markkanen being his primary defender - scoring the easiest 22 points of his career. Ditto for Grizzlies superstar guard Ja Morant - who erupted for 37 points.

Both of these teams are young and fun and this should be one of the more exciting matchups nearly midway into the season. There’s no Isaac Okoro in this one so look for Lamar Stevens to draw the start and spend the majority of his evening trying to contain Morant.