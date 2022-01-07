Cavaliers to guarantee contract of forward Dean Wade

According to sources, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will have the remainder of his contract guaranteed, keeping him on the roster for the remainder of the season. Wade has started in 16 of his 28 appearances for the Cavaliers and overall has averaged 5.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and shot 32.9% from three-point range this season. The news of Wade’s contract being guaranteed was first reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Wade originally went undrafted in 2019 out of Kansas State. A foot injury suffered in college played a part in the former Wildcat going undrafted, leading him to sign a two-way deal with Cleveland. Wade has since climbed up the ranks to become a semi-reliable rotation piece for the Cavaliers. With him now under contract for the remainder of the season, it has become clear that Cleveland would like to keep Wade within the team’s ecosystem for a little while longer.