Cavaliers will guarantee contract of Lamar Stevens

According to sources, the Cleveland Cavaliers will guarantee the remainder of forward Lamar Stevens’s contract, keeping him with the team for the remainder of the season. Stevens has appeared in 24 contests this season for Cleveland, starting in 2, and has averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Stevens went undrafted in 2020 out of Penn State and during his time with the Nittany Lions was the 2018 NIT MVP and a two-time first-team All-Big Ten recipient. During his two seasons with Cleveland, the 6-6 forward has shown flashes of potential, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The former Nittany Lion has also become more or less the heart and soul of the team’s locker room, starting the now-infamous barking chant and has become beloved by his teammates.

With Isaac Okoro sidelined for the next several weeks, Stevens will likely be Cleveland’s starting shooting guard going forward. With his money now guaranteed, it becomes clear that the organization believes in him and his potential going forward. The locker room is probably barking for him right now.