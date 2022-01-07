Cavaliers to guarantee contract of big man Ed Davis

According to sources, the Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to guarantee the remainder of veteran big man Ed Davis’s contract. Davis, who is averaging 1.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 12 appearances this season, was initially brought in to set the culture for the Cavaliers. He was also signed to act as a key veteran in the growth and development of talented big man tandem Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Davis also has provided reliable depth at times when Cleveland had to lean on him. In two starts this season Davis averaged 6.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in losses to the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors.

With Davis’s contract being guaranteed, the Cavaliers roster is at maximum capacity with 15 players under regular NBA contracts and 2 players on two-way deals. If Cleveland wants to add any players to their rotation, it will be through a trade.