Cleveland Cavaliers waive Tacko Fall, sign Brandon Goodwin to a two-way deal

Cleveland swaps out center depth for guard depth.

By Chris Manning
Memphis Grizzlies v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, are waiving center Tacko Fall from his two-way deal and signing guard Brandon Goodwin to his slot.

Fall, signed by the Cavs before the season, appeared in 11 games for the team his year at the NBA level and in one game for the Canton Charge in the G League.

Goodwin was signed by the Cavs to a 10-day hardship exemption deal while the team was dealing with multiple players in the health & safety protocols. He only appeared in 3 games, but impressed in the minutes he did play. He averaged 7.3 points and 4.7 assists in his minutes.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the COVID-related roster shortages faced by many teams, two-way players no longer have a limit they can spend at the NBA level. For Goodwin, that means he’ll likely settle in as a guard depth for the Cavs behind Darius Garland and Rajon Rondo. It will be worth watching if he is ahead of Kevin Pangos in J.B. Bickerstaff’s rotation if/when the team needs to play a third point guard.

