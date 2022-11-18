Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: gamethread

Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers return home to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to host the Charlotte Hornets. Last time out Cleveland lost on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98. Charlotte, meanwhile, lost on Wednesday 125-113 to the Indiana Pacers.

The loss to the Pacers stings but the more noteworthy loss for the Hornets is losing LaMelo Ball, who reaggravated a right ankle sprain. To be frank, Charlotte isn’t very good and this should be a winnable game for Cleveland, similar to how they molly-whopped the Detroit Pistons a few nights ago.

But, we’ll see what happens. Hopefully Jarrett Allen plays in this one since, based on how the last two games went, they need him more than they know.