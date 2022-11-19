Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love suffers hairline fracture in right thumb in win over Charlotte Hornets

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s home game versus the Miami Heat after sustaining an injury to his right thumb in the third quarter of last night’s win over the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, per the organization.

Examination postgame and imaging taken today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a hairline fracture. Love will receive treatment and continue to be evaluated on a daily basis. His status will be updated as appropriate.

Love has been an integral piece to the Cavaliers’ bench unit this season and is typically the most consistent three-point threat within Cleveland’s offense. He’s averaging 11.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 21.3 minutes per game this season.

With Love out, look for Cedi Osman, Mamadi Diakite and even Isaiah Mobley to get minutes in his place. None of these players can replicate what Love provides. But, thankfully, there’s still Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell to carry the load offensively.