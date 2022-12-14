Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks: gamethread

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-6 against the Western Conference and 5-9 on the road. The Cavs hope those trends end tonight as they take on the Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite the poor away record, the Cavs somehow have the third best road net rating (1.1) and third best road defensive rating (109.2). Their problem has been coming through in close games. The Cavs have lost four games of those games by five points or less.

We’ll see if Cleveland can get back on the right track tonight.