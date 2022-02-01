Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro named to 2022 Rising Stars Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have some deserved representation at All-Star weekend.

On TNT Tuesday, the league unveiled its rosters for the 2022 Rising Stars game and both Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro were named. Mobley, the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year and the third overall pick last summer, was among the rookies selected with Okoro being named among the sophomores.

Mobley and Okoro will participate in the new Rising Stars game format where four seven-man teams will compete in a tournament. Coached by members of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, the games will be a in a race format with the first game going to 50 and the second going to 25. (Get it, 75 points for the NBA’s 75th year?)

Teams will be announced at a later date. On Thursday, the Cavs will find out if they will have other representation on All-Star weekend when the All-Star game reserves are announced.