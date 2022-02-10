 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Thursday, February 10

Some clips and things to read.

By Chris Manning
San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Salute to everyone almost at the end of the week, let’s get after it.

The first sip

Steve Jones is a very, very good Twitter follow if you aren’t already following him. (The Dunker Spot with him and Nekias Duncan is also very good!) So, here’s some tweets he had about the Cavs and Caris LeVert last night during Cleveland-San Antonio.

Read this

Read Mark Schindler at Basketball News on Evan Mobley growing as a self creator

