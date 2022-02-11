Share All sharing options for: Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, February 11

The first sip

The Cavs made their big move early in deadline week, so they had a relatively quiet day yesterday. That freed me up to stare at my Twitter timeline for hours on end waiting for this to finally get done:

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

This doesn’t directly involve the Cavs, of course. But guess where the Cavs are heading tomorrow night?

The Cavs and James Harden are like a fated pair. Last year’s Harden deal brought Jarrett Allen (and, indirectly, Caris LeVert) to Cleveland. Then Collin Sexton famously ruined the Nets’ Big Three debut a few days later. And now, the Cavs might have another shot at spoiling a Harden welcome party tomorrow night in Philadelphia. Maybe the Sixers are the Cavs’ dream playoff matchup? (Just kidding. They absolutely are not.)

Read this

Links of the day

