NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, February 11

Unwind from a hectic deadline week with a Cup of Cavs.

By Nick Trizzino
The first sip

The Cavs made their big move early in deadline week, so they had a relatively quiet day yesterday. That freed me up to stare at my Twitter timeline for hours on end waiting for this to finally get done:

This doesn’t directly involve the Cavs, of course. But guess where the Cavs are heading tomorrow night?

The Cavs and James Harden are like a fated pair. Last year’s Harden deal brought Jarrett Allen (and, indirectly, Caris LeVert) to Cleveland. Then Collin Sexton famously ruined the Nets’ Big Three debut a few days later. And now, the Cavs might have another shot at spoiling a Harden welcome party tomorrow night in Philadelphia. Maybe the Sixers are the Cavs’ dream playoff matchup? (Just kidding. They absolutely are not.)

Read this

How the James Harden blockbuster came together

Links of the day

The All--Star Draft rules

Always read Dan Devine

Joel Embiid with the Tweet of the Century

