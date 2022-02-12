Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Saturday, February 12

Happy Saturday, friends. Let’s get some coffee (or tea, if that’s your jam) and let’s get after it.

The first sip

So, I would consider myself as Rajon Rondo skeptic. I still am, even when he plays as well has did in the Cavs’ win over the Pacers last night.

But there’s also something to be said about having Rondo around. It’s probably why the Cavs went out and traded for him right after Ricky Rubio tore his ACL and was lost for the season. It’s simple: Rondo has been there, done that and isn’t going to be phased by these bigger, tighter moments.

Overall, he’s a flawed player. He’s not the kinetic, vibrant player Rubio is/was. He’s stubborn. He plays on his pace and no one elses. He is not a shooting threat. But sometimes he bucks that. Playoff Rondo from the Lakers title run in the bubble comes out every so often.

The Cavs got that guy Friday. Let’s see if they can get it a few more times this year, perhaps when they need it most.

Read this

Ahead of Cavs-76ers tonight, read Jackson Frank on how Harden and Embiid will fit together.

