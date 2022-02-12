Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers gamethread

No James Harden for the 76ers. But the Cavs do have Darius Garland. Let’s get into it.
More From Fear The Sword
- Cup of Cavs for Saturday, February 12
- Brandon Goodwin shows how the Cavs are getting the most out of the G League
- Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers come back from 21-point deficit, beat Indiana Pacers 120-113
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers gamethread
- Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, February 11
- Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Thursday, February 10
Loading comments...