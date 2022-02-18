Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, February 18

All-Star weekend has arrived in Cleveland! It’s gonna be a bustling weekend for the Cavaliers, so let’s start it off right with a Cup of Cavs.

The first sip

Cleveland is headlining All-Star weekend, and it’s not just the city that has everyone buzzing. Take a look at who’s gracing the cover of SLAM magazine:

CLEVELAND IS THE REASON. If you're coming to The Land for ASW, be on the lookout for this special edition newspaper dedicated to the city! pic.twitter.com/xpSvyopt7E — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 17, 2022

It’s one thing to host the All-Star festivities, but the Cavaliers are absolutely dominating the proceedings in every way you can imagine. The Cavs aren’t just the talk of the town—they’re about to be one of the hottest tickets in the league. This weekend is the perfect opportunity to remind anyone who hasn’t figured that out already.

Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith on the Cavs

DeMar DeRozan is in the MVP conversation

Stephen A. Smith gave us an all-timer on the Knicks

Check in on the rest of the rookie class