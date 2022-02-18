Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro help Team Barry win Rising Stars Competition

In a new format for the Rising Stars game, Cleveland Cavaliers forwards Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro won it all.

Mobley and Okoro, both on Team Barry, contributed to their team’s win in the their first game against Team Payton in game played to 50.

Mobley finished with 13 points and 8 rebounds, while Okoro had 6 points and 1 rebound. Both had a few highlight plays in front of their home Cleveland crowd.

Mobley then participated in a new iconic shot competition, another new addition to the Rising Stars game format. In the competition, each team had to combine to make five shots from spots on the floor made famous by players in league history.

Paired with Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, Mobley as the first team to go and completed the five iconic shots in 41.3 seconds. A team consisting of Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane ultimately won the competition.

In the finale — where the teams played first to 25 — Mobley, Okoro and the rest of Team Berry went up against Team Isiah. Team Barry trailed early, but came back with Okoro setting up Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham for a key three-pointer late. Mobley finished with 5 points and 3 rebounds in the game, while Okoro had 2 assists. Cunningham has named the game’s MVP.

Okoro’s All-Star weekend is now done. Mobley, however, is scheduled to participate in All-Star Saturday night along with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen in the Skills Competition.