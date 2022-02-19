Cavaliers to waive guard Kevin Pangos

Amidst the All-Star chaos and festivities, the Cleveland Cavaliers have waived fourth-string point guard Kevin Pangos. It was first reported by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Pangos, who signed with the Cavaliers leading into this season, averaged 1.6 points, 0.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 6.9 nice minutes per game. Pangos appeared in 24 games for Cleveland and even though his dream was to make it in the NBA, the 29 year old rookie will be headed back overseas to join CSKA Moscow, per sources.