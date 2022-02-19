Cavs win Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend

The Cleveland Cavaliers went home winners on All-Star Saturday night in the Taco Bell Skills Competition.

The Cavs team, consistenting of Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, beat the Rooks — consisting of Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and Josh Giddey — and the Antetokounmpos — consisting of Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo — in the competition debuting a new format.

In round one, a shooting competition, the Cavs scored 44 points as a team with Mobley scoring 18, Garland scoring 21 and Allen scoring five points. The Rooks had 31 points, while the Antetokounmpo managed 20. The Cavs took home 100 points in the round.

In round two, a passing competition with moving targets, the Anteokounmpos and the Rooks each scored 88 points with the Cavs finishing with 74. The Anteokounmpos took home 100 points via a tiebreaker.

In the Team Relay Challenge, the Rooks won — taking home 200 points — with a time of 1 minute and 18.5 seconds. The Cavs came close, with Garland as the anchor. But he missed his first floater and all three of his three-point attempts.

In a tiebreaker between the Cavs and the Anteokounmpos, Garland made a three-pointer from the top of the key that Thanasis Anteokounmpo missed, allowing the Cavs to move to the final round. The Cavs then won the finale — a half court shot competition — with Mobley making the shot in just 5.5 seconds after Cunningham hit a shot for the Rooks in 9.9 seconds.

“I love the change, “Allen said. “Just being able to compete with them on a different stage.”