Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a great January. And J.B. Bickerstaff is being rewarded for it.

As announced by the NBA on Wednesday, Bickerstaff was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for January. Over that stretch, the Cavs went 11-4 (the second best record in the conference) and won nine of their 11 games. that includes a five-game winnings steak, the team’s second-longest streak in the month.

Prior to the Cavs’ Wednesday night game in Houston, Bickerstaff deflected the award being only about him.

“It’s appreciation for the circumstances that I’m in,” Bickerstaff said. “It’s an appreciation for being able to work for an organization that supports me. It’s an appreciation for those guys in the locker room because that’s what it’s about at the end of the day. It’s them. And then it’s about the staff that I work with every single day. This isn’t a sole reflection of me, it’s a reflection of everybody that’s a part of it.”

Suns head coach Monty Williams won the award for the Western Conference.