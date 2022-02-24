Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland sidelined for extended period due to nagging back injury

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland has been ruled out tonight against the Detroit Pistons due to his ongoing back injury. According to the team, Garland will undergo treatment and rehabilitation over the next couple of days and his return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate.

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said prior to tonight’s game against Detroit that this was always part of the plan in terms of Garland’s recovery. The young point guard was frustrated by the news but would rather shut things down now so that when it’s time for the playoffs, he’s available on a game-to-game basis. Bickerstaff also said that participating in All-Star festivities had no impact on Garland’s back as well.

Garland has become a central figure to Cleveland’s strong season and is averaging 20.3 points per game on 47.7% shooting and is hitting on 37.8% of his three-point attempts. He also is chipping in 3.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game as well.