Cavaliers swingman Caris LeVert sidelined 1-2 weeks with right foot sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Caris LeVert will be out for approximately one to two weeks with a right foot sprain, says the team. An MRI administered yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. LeVert will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be updated as appropriate. Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said LeVert stepped on a teammate’s foot during practice on Tuesday, not Wednesday as it was initially reported.

LeVert has only appeared in 4 contests during his short-stint with the Cavaliers after being acquired via trade days before the annual trade deadline. In those appearances LeVert is averaging 13.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, giving the team a glimpse of what he can bring on a night-to-night basis.

With Cleveland in the thick of things heading towards the playoffs, LeVert’s injury comes at a suboptimal time for the Cavaliers. The team acquired him to bolster their rotation and with him sidelined for so long, it hampers his familiarity with his new team.