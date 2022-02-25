Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Friday, February 25

Happy Friday (and happy Elden Ring release day to all who observe)! Time for a Cup of Cavs.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The Cavs got some (more) bad injury news regarding their backcourt last night. This time, it’s their newest member who’s caught the injury bug, with Caris LeVert joining Darius Garland on the inactives list last night against Detroit.

Cleveland Cavaliers announce Caris LeVert will be sidelined for 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 24, 2022

The good news? Rajon Rondo and Brandon Goodwin both scored in double figures last night against the Pistons. But for the Cavs to have any hope of making serious postseason noise, they’ll need Garland and LeVert at full strength.

The bad news is that the Cavs may need more of the same in the weeks to come. Garland’s back injury has lingered, and injuries have constantly hampered LeVert going back to his college days. The Cavs need both at full strength if they’re going to make serious postseason noise, but with the Eastern Conference playoff picture tightening by the day, they might not have the luxury of rest. It’ll be interesting to see how J.B. Bickerstaff manages the rest of the season.

