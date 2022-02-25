Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo out approximately two weeks due to toe sprain

Friday evening the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that backup point guard Rajon Rondo will be sidelined for approximately two weeks due to a right toe sprain. The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter at Detroit last night. An MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Rondo will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be updated as appropriate.

In 14 appearances for the Cavaliers this season Rondo has averaged 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.7 minutes per game. Before this Rondo had missed seven games this season for Cleveland either due to a nagging hamstring injury or rest.

With Rondo sidelined the Cavaliers will now turn to two-way guard Brandon Goodwin to soak up the majority of minutes at point guard. In Cleveland’s latest loss to Detroit, Goodwin performed well - putting up 15 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 1 steal in 24 minutes of action. In 17 appearances this season Goodwin is averaging 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 16.4 minutes per game. Look for Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and R.J. Nembhard to get minutes at the point as well for the Cavaliers.