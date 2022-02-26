Cleveland Cavaliers sign guard Tim Frazier to 10-day contract

Per a press release from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team has signed guard Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract. The move comes on the heels of guard Rajon Rondo missing 1-2 weeks with a toe sprain and Darius Garland’s on-going back issues.

Frazier, a Penn State product, has played with the 76ers, Trail Blazers, Pelicans, Wizards, Bucks, Pistons, Grizzlies and Magic in his NBA career since debuting in 2015. He was most recently in Orlando earlier this year, appearing in 10 games with averages of 3.7 points and 3.3 assists per game. He was with the Magic on two 10-day deals.

With the Cavs, he provides depth. In the short term, he may play off the bench behind Brandon Goodwin with Rondo and Garland banged up. If/when Garland returns in the near future, he is less likely to play. But depth is needed right now with Rondo’s injury.

A team can sign a player to two 10-day deals before needing to let said player go or sign them for the rest of the season.