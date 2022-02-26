Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards gamethread

Folks, it’s a Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night.

This also should be a very winnable game for the Cavs. The Wizards played the Spurs last night and went into double overtime to boot. The Cavs, meanwhile, were off. That’s a massive, massive advantage for Cleveland.

Also worth watching, though: The team’s point guard rotation. Rajon Rondo is now out for 1-2 weeks and Darius Garland is still out as he nursers a back issue. That perhaps means Brandon Goodwin is going to start with 10-day signee Tim Frazier filling backup minutes. Maybe this means more creation reps for the likes of Evan Mobley, Issac Okoro and Cedi Osman too.

Either way, it should be fun. This is the first Cavs home game post All-Star break and a chance to bounce back after a tricky loss to the Pistons earlier this week. As always, keep it clean and kind in the chat below.