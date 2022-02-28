Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves gamethread

Folks, it’s a Cleveland Cavaliers game night.

Now, the Cavaliers are still without Darius Garland, with the team calling it a ‘day-to-day’ situation. He was warming up before the game on court, as he did the other night, so that’s perhaps a good sign that he’s on the way back.

This game against the Timberwolves is also fascinating from a matchup standpoint. How the Cavs decide to deploy their talent vs. the Wolves’ is worth watching and it could decide how well the defense plays. To start, just because it will keep the scheme most consistent, Jarrett Allen will probably start on Karl-Anthony Towns with Evan Mobley playing in help. But maybe they go the opposite way just to avoid Allen being repeatedly pulled out of the paint.

All in all, this should be fun. And it’s cool to have games that matter at the end of February again. It was just not the case a year ago and the year before that.