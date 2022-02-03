Darius Garland named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team

Darius Garland is an NBA All-Star.

As announced on TNT on Thursday night, Garland was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves along with Jimmy Butler, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet.

Garland has been instrumental for the Cavs this year, blossoming into a creative offensive hub for the team as they’ve ascended in the Eastern Conference. For the season, he’s averaging 19.8 points and 8.2 assists while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.9% from three.

Not joining Garland on the All-Star team is center Jarrett Allen. Allen was considered the other Cavalier most likely to make the team on the strength of his offensive efficiency and defensive ability. However, with Kevin Durant likely out for the All-Star game due to an injury, Allen could be named an injury replacement.

In the Western Conference, Devin Booker Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul and Karl-Anthony Town were named as reserves.