Cavaliers guard Darius Garland out against Hornets due to ongoing back issues

Cleveland Cavaliers phenom point guard Darius Garland has been ruled out for Friday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to his ongoing back issues. This will be Garland’s third straight missed game due to his back.

Garland’s back has been an issue ever since he initially tweaked it in Cleveland’s game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. He tweaked it again recently in the team’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks and he has been shut down after the team’s loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Cavaliers are on a three-game skid ever since Garland has been shut down and, for now, there appears to be no end in sight. Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Garland will be day-to-day going forward with his back injury so hopefully he extra rest helps.