Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro both on Team Barry for Rising Stars Game

Come All-Star weekend, Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro will remain teammates.
As revealed on Friday, both Mobley and Okoro were drafted by Rick Barry and will be on Team Barry in the Rising Stars Game. Other notables on Team Barry include Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham, Magic rookie Franz Wagner and G League Ignite prospect Dyson Daniels.
The 2022 Clorox Rising Stars team rosters ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d8d4jjpQ9s— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 4, 2022
The full rosters are as follows:
Team Barry
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
- Franz Wagner, Orlando magic
Team Isiah
- Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
- Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
- Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite
- Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
Team Worthy
- Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
- MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Team Payton
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
- Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings
In addition to Rick Barry, the teams are coached by Isiah Thomas, James Worthy and Gary Payton. The Rising Stars game is also featuring a new format this year.
