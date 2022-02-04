Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro both on Team Barry for Rising Stars Game

Come All-Star weekend, Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro will remain teammates.

As revealed on Friday, both Mobley and Okoro were drafted by Rick Barry and will be on Team Barry in the Rising Stars Game. Other notables on Team Barry include Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham, Magic rookie Franz Wagner and G League Ignite prospect Dyson Daniels.

The 2022 Clorox Rising Stars team rosters ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d8d4jjpQ9s — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 4, 2022

The full rosters are as follows:

Team Barry

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando magic

Team Isiah

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Team Worthy

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Team Payton

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

In addition to Rick Barry, the teams are coached by Isiah Thomas, James Worthy and Gary Payton. The Rising Stars game is also featuring a new format this year.