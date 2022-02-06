 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers gamethread

It’s some Sunday Cavs action.

By Chris Manning
/ new
Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

A few notes about Cavs-Pacers....

  • It is funny that the Cavs have been heavily linked to Caris LeVert and they are playing his team at home just days before the NBA trade deadline.
  • Darius Garland is listed as questionable as he continues to deal with a back injury. We will see if he plays, but expect word one way or the other relatively close to tip.
  • Indiana is down Myles Turner due to a foot injury. Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis are listed as questionable, It is very possible the Cavs are going to host a less than full strength Pacers team.

Injuries provided, here’s some possible starting lineups. For now, let’s assume Garland is out.

Cavs expected starters: Brandon Goodwin, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Pacers expected starters: Chris Duarte, Terry Taylor, Caris LeVert, Torrey Craig, Justin Holiday. (This is obviously will be different if Brogdon and/or Sabonis play.)

More From Fear The Sword

Loading comments...