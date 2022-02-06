Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers gamethread

A few notes about Cavs-Pacers....

It is funny that the Cavs have been heavily linked to Caris LeVert and they are playing his team at home just days before the NBA trade deadline.

Darius Garland is listed as questionable as he continues to deal with a back injury. We will see if he plays, but expect word one way or the other relatively close to tip.

Indiana is down Myles Turner due to a foot injury. Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis are listed as questionable, It is very possible the Cavs are going to host a less than full strength Pacers team.

Injuries provided, here’s some possible starting lineups. For now, let’s assume Garland is out.

Cavs expected starters: Brandon Goodwin, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Pacers expected starters: Chris Duarte, Terry Taylor, Caris LeVert, Torrey Craig, Justin Holiday. (This is obviously will be different if Brogdon and/or Sabonis play.)