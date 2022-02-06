Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers gamethread

A few notes about Cavs-Pacers....
- It is funny that the Cavs have been heavily linked to Caris LeVert and they are playing his team at home just days before the NBA trade deadline.
- Darius Garland is listed as questionable as he continues to deal with a back injury. We will see if he plays, but expect word one way or the other relatively close to tip.
- Indiana is down Myles Turner due to a foot injury. Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis are listed as questionable, It is very possible the Cavs are going to host a less than full strength Pacers team.
Injuries provided, here’s some possible starting lineups. For now, let’s assume Garland is out.
Cavs expected starters: Brandon Goodwin, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Pacers expected starters: Chris Duarte, Terry Taylor, Caris LeVert, Torrey Craig, Justin Holiday. (This is obviously will be different if Brogdon and/or Sabonis play.)
