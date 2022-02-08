Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Tuesday, February 8

Happy Tuesday, friends. Let’s get after it.

The first sip

So, Caris LeVert, will wear No. 3. Here’s how that will look:

If you are making the mistake of being on Twitter, you may have seen the discourse about the ‘curse’ of the No. 3 jersey in Cleveland. I’m here to tell you that it’s bunk.

Look, I get the vibes are bad. Dion Waiters, Isaiah Thomas, Mike Dunleavy and Andre Drummond wore the number recently. But Rubio just wore it and was great up until the ACL tear. Derrick Williams (remember him?) also wore the number and was solid in it during a short stint with the Cavs.

Look, maybe there’s some truth it. But I’m just here to manifest no bad vibes.

