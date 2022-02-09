Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers news and links for Wednesday, February 9

Good morning! Caris LeVert and your Cleveland Cavaliers will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs tonight. This should be fun!

The first sip

A player’s first game after a trade is always exciting and can be memorable. Jarrett Allen’s first game with the Cavs was against his former team the Brooklyn Nets. He finished with a not so memorable 12 points and 11 rebounds.

On the other hand, Collin Sexton’s performance was very memorable as he finished with 42 points against the first showing of the James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led Nets. This is when we should’ve known the trio might not be destined for great things together.

Tonight’s game probably won’t be that existing but it’ll still be fun to see how LeVert fits with the rest of the starters.

Charge Update

The Cleveland Charge’s fourth quarter comeback wasn’t enough to overcome a 25 point deficit as the Cavs fell to the Raptors 905 110-99 on Tuesday night. The 905 were led by Raptors two-way rookie Justin Champagnie who finished the game with 27 points, 10 boards and 3 assists.

Malik Newman led the scoring for the Charge as he finished with 20 points on 6 of 19 shooting. Tacko Fall and RJ Nembhard Jr. both contributed 17 points apiece. Brandon Goodwin brought the Charge to within 8 points in the fourth thanks to a 9 point outburst. He finished with 13 points and 6 assists on 5 of 12 shooting and provided the highlight of the game.

Dylan Windler might unfortunately be the story of this game. He left the game in the second quarter and didn’t return after taking a rough fall attempting to drive to the basket. Hopefully he’s okay.

