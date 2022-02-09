Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs gamethread

Happy ‘Caris LeVert makes his Cleveland Cavaliers debut!’ day.

The biggest question about tonight’s game is, frankly, whether or not Darius Garland will play tonight. He is listened as questionable currently due to his on-going back issue, but could be back tonight. If he plays, it should be fun to see him and LeVert play together for the first time and start to see how that will affect the Cavs’ offense.

If he doesn’t play, let’s see how LeVert operates on his own as a lead creator in Cleveland. He is surely going to get reps in that space as he time with the Cavs goes on as that’s why the Cavs brought him in at all. He’s here to play with the basketball in his hands, so let’s see it.

As always: Enjoy the game and keep it civil below. Should be a fun one as LeVert begins his Cavs career.