So far, so good for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the newly acquired Caris LeVert.

In LeVert’s Cavs debut, Cleveland beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-92 on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Coming off of the bench, LeVert played 28 minutes, scoring 11 points on 4-11 shooting. He also had two assists.

Wednesday overall was a positive night for the Cavs. The first quarter was their worst quarter, with Cleveland falling behind early and trailing 30-29 after one. But for the majority of the rest of the three quarter, Cleveland pulled away and stayed ahead. By the time the lead ballooned to its peak, the Cavs led by as many as 22 points.

Elsewhere for the Cavs, Darius Garland returned to the starting lineup after missing four games with a back issue. In 30 minutes, Garland scored 27 points on 12-15 shooting to go with 6 assists. Evan Mobley added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs, while Jarrett Allen finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Up next: The Cavs head on the road next to start a pre-All-Star break road trip. Up first: A game in Indiana on Friday against the Pacers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.