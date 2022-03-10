Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers News and Links for Thursday, March 10

Happy Thursday, friends. Let’s get after it.

The first sip

The big Cavs news yesterday was the team signing center Moses Brown to a 10-day deal. Brown, 23, is 7’1” and has had some interesting moments. It’s not an uninteresting 10-day signing. He hasn’t played much this year, but had a decent run with the Thunder last year. Maybe he’s a long-term center depth piece if it works out and they can keep him around via the G League or whatnot.

And yet, I think his role is pretty clearly to come in and fill minutes because Jarrett Allen is out indefinitely. Perhaps J.B. Bickerstaff gives him some backup center minutes ahead of Ed Davis simply because he’s bigger and more of a role threat. We’ll see Friday in Miami what the plans for him are.

Read this

Good Nekias Duncan piece at Basketball News about foul drawing

Links of the day

The Suns became the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot on Wednesday

Brandon Ingram is going to be out 7-10 days with a hamstring strain

Joel Embiid is just like us, tweeting about Champions League

76ers-Nets is going to be fun