What the odds say about the Cavaliers’ playoff and title chances

As the NBA season heads into his stretch run, the Cleveland Cavaliers are firmly in the playoff picture with a decent lead on the seventh-seeded Raptors. But what do the odds say about the Cavs’ outlook for the rest of the season?

Per DraftKings, the Cavs are currently +6000 to win the NBA title this season — giving then them the seventh-best odds in the Eastern Conference. That makes sense, as the Brooklyn Nets are below the Cavs in the standings, but have Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and will soon have Ben Simmons debut. The Cavs also have the seventh-best odds to win the Eastern Conference at +2500.

Interestingly, the Cavs do have better odds than LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers, who are +6500.

Within the Central Division, Cleveland has the third-best odds at +800 to win the division title. That puts them behind the Milwaukee Bucks (-300) and the Chicago Bulls (+360). With 17 games to go as of March 11, the Cavs are 1.5 games back of the Bulls and three games behind the Bucks.

Overall, the Cavs’ odds reflect their place in the standings. They still have a shot, but will have to buck expectations to do so.

