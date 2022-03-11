Share All sharing options for: Final Score: Turnovers cost Cleveland Cavaliers in 117-105 loss to the Miami Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers, for a moment, went toe-to-toe with the Miami Heat. Unfortunately with them, they couldn’t keep pace with the best team in the Eastern Conference.

In a 117-105 loss, the Cavs overcome a 18-point first quarter to win the second quarter by nine points and trail by one at the half. But Cleveland’s offense again sputtered out in the third quarter, managing just 15 points on 10-24 shooting with Miami’s lead ballooning to a game-high 17 points at one point.

Darius Garland led the Cavs with 24 points. He also had 10 assists and 7 turnovers. Garland was 15-16 from the line, the most free throws made by a Cavs player since LeBron James in 2010. Evan Mobley added 19 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. Heat center Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 30 points.

As a team, the Cavs turned the ball over 17 teams, leading to 30 Heat points. By comparison, Cleveland managed 10 points off of nine Miami turnovers.

Up next: The Cavs play tomorrow against the Chicago Bulls. The game tips off at 8 p.m. EST in Chicago.