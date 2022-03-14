Cup of Cavs: Cleveland Cavaliers News and Links for Monday, March 14

We don’t need to sugarcoat it. Monday’s are no fun. But at least our Cleveland Cavaliers play tonight.

The first sip

The Cavs are starting a five game homestand tonight as they host Ty Lue’s Los Angeles Clippers. Cleveland will be playing eight of their next nine games at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Six of those games will be against teams currently in the top eight of their conference.

One of the games not against a top eight team will be against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. We can already pencil LeBron in for at least a 40 point night. So while it is an extended stretch of home games, the majority of these games are not going to be easy.

The Cavs are currently just one game ahead of the Toronto Raptors for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors have won three straight and are playing some of their best basketball of the season. Their upcoming week includes two games against the Lakers and one game against both the Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. If LeBron is going to score 40 points against the Cavs, hopefully he at least extends that same courtesy to our friends north of the boarder.

The Nets are also just three and a half games behind the Cavs and are on a 3 game winning streak of their own.

It’s hard to overstate how important this stretch will be. Hopefully the Cavs can start getting healthy for this crucial stretch.

The second sip

This is the best argument I’ve seen against the current jersey set up. Please lets just go back to the home team wearing white jerseys.

The Grizzlies and Thunder both took the court wearing white unis pic.twitter.com/NTUHfO2nkQ — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) March 13, 2022

Read this

The Ty (Lue) that binds

