Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff provides updates on Rajon Rondo and Jarrett Allen’s return to the court

Prior to Friday night’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff provided an injury update on his team.

According to Bickerstaff, Cavaliers veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, who sprained his ankle in the third quarter of Cleveland’s recent loss to the Chicago Bulls, is progressive. Bickerstaff said that Rondo was able to “do more” in practice on Thursday. But, due to the fact that the Cavaliers have a back-to-back this weekend against the Denver Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons, it’s hard for Cleveland to further ramp up Rondo’s production due to limited practice availability.

Thankfully, there isn’t an immediate rush for the Cavaliers for Rondo to get back to the floor. Two-way point guard Brandon Goodwin has been playing well - averaging 4.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. It also helps that Caris LeVert has returned to the court as well, lessening the need for Rondo’s playmaking and enabling Goodwin to act more as a scoring threat against opposing bench units.

Unfortunately, Goodwin is on a two-way deal and cannot play in the playoffs so that’s where Rondo’s availability becomes imperative for Cleveland. Speaking of playoff availability, there is no clear timetable of when Jarrett Allen will return to the court. According to Bickerstaff Allen, who fractured his left middle finger on March 6, has no timetable to return to the court. There are reports that Allen could return before the end of the regular season, but, at this time it’s uncertain. Since Allen was sidelined with his injury the Cavs have gone 3-3.