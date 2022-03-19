 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons gamethread

The Cavs after last night’s thrilling win against the Nuggets.

By Chris Manning
Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers could really, really use this one.

Even though this is the second half of a back-to-back, the Cavs are favorites and should expect to win against the Detroit Pistons. Who are bad! But the second night of a back-to-back against a team that didn’t play the night before is tricky.

With a win on Saturday, the Cavs will also be just .5 back of the Chicago Bulls for the fifth seed in the East and 1.5 games up on the seventh-seeded Toronto Raptors. It’s a small thing with games still to play, but it helps because there really isn’t all that much time left.

Anyway, enjoy and have a good evening. Let’s at least hope for a good battle between the Rookie of the Year favorite in Evan Mobley and the No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons expected starters

Cavaliers expected starters Pistons expected starters
Cavaliers expected starters Pistons expected starters
Guard: Darius Garland Guard: Cory Joseph
Guard: Isaac Okoro Guard: Cade Cunningham
Forward: Lauri Markannen Forward: Saddiq Bey
Forward: Lamar Stevens Forward: Marvin Bagley III
Center: Evan Mobley Center: Isaiah Stewart

