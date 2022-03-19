Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons gamethread

The Cleveland Cavaliers could really, really use this one.

Even though this is the second half of a back-to-back, the Cavs are favorites and should expect to win against the Detroit Pistons. Who are bad! But the second night of a back-to-back against a team that didn’t play the night before is tricky.

With a win on Saturday, the Cavs will also be just .5 back of the Chicago Bulls for the fifth seed in the East and 1.5 games up on the seventh-seeded Toronto Raptors. It’s a small thing with games still to play, but it helps because there really isn’t all that much time left.

Anyway, enjoy and have a good evening. Let’s at least hope for a good battle between the Rookie of the Year favorite in Evan Mobley and the No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.