Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers comeback in second half, beat Detroit Pistons 113-109

The Cleveland Cavaliers, it seemed, were going to let this one slide away. After leading by as many as 10 points, the Cavs ended up trailing the Detroit Pistons by 12.

And then they didn’t have it slide by. Going on a 14-1 run to close out the third quarter, the Cavs took a 82-81 lead heading into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, they pushed their lead back up to 10, taking full control of the game en route to a 113-109 win.

Leading the way for the Cavs were Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The former, playing 41 minutes after playing 45 in Friday night’s win against the Denver Nuggets, scored 24 points to go with 12 assists. In the fourth quarter alone, he posted 7 points and 6 assists. The latter added 12 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

Cleveland got key contributions off of the bench too. Kevin Love finished with 14 points — 9 of which came in the third quarter and all of which came on three-point attempts. Cedi Osman, after a two-game stint on the bench, returned and finished with 16 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

With the win, the Cavs are now just a half game behind the fifth-seeded Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They are also 1.5 games up on the seventh-seeded Toronto Raptors, who the Cavs play later this week in Toronto.

Up next: The Cavs host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.